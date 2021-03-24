Extinction Rebellion protests begin to dwindle in Perth CBD

Extinction Rebellion protests in the Perth CBD are beginning to wind down with fewer protestors taking to the streets today.

Activists staged a “funeral march” for climate awareness this morning, and attempted to block roads with a coffin.

Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Emma Sangalli said the groups aim was to capture peoples attention.

“It’s been pretty successful, plenty of cops following us around and plenty of cameras following us around, and that’s the name of the game really.”

Dozens of activists have been arrested by police during the week of action.

“They have been willing to give up their freedom temporarily for this cause to show how important it is and to show how concerned they are for the future of the planet.”

Protestors also held a “dance through the streets” just after midday.

