Extinction Rebellion protestors block streets in Perth CBD

Climate change activists have partially blocked the entrance to the convention and exhibition centre in the city, ahead of the fourth day of a major oil and gas event.

6PR reporter Julian Douglas is there and said they’re putting on quite a show.

“There is about three dozen protestors down here and probably a dozen police, partially blocking the entrance to the convention centre on Mounts Bay Road,” he said.

“There is a truck parked across one of the three entry lanes sort of slowing traffic.”

Federal Labor resources spokesperson Madeline King will use a pre-recorded speech to champion gas jobs.

She’s featuring in talks about the role of shareholder activists.

The Member for Brand told Gareth Parker the Labor party has always been pro-resources.

“No one should be left in any doubt that Labor is a supporter of the resources industry,” she said.

“It is really important that we acknowledge the work the gas industry is doing in Western Australia and across Australia to look for a carbon free future.

