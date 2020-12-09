6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Explosive report shows insurance is..

Explosive report shows insurance is killing small business

2 mins ago
Oliver Peterson
Insurancesmall business
Article image for Explosive report shows insurance is killing small business

An insurance inquiry has found widespread failure when it comes to the availability and affordability of essential small business insurance products.

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman has made 15 recommendations to address what she describes as market failure.

Kate Carnell told Oliver Peterson some businesses are on the brink of collapse because they can’t get necessary insurance like public liability cover.

“We started to gets lots of cases before COVID but now it’s really escalated in the last eight months.

“We’re seeing lots of small businesses that can’t get the [insurance] products they need and they’re faced with a scenario of having to close.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview:

Oliver Peterson
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882