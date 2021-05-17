Experts warn against ‘zero COVID’ strategy in fight for roadmap

A taskforce of some of the country’s most prominent figures is urging the Australia’s leaders to move from a “zero COVID” strategy to one of “living with COVID”.

Sydney Policy Lab director Marc Stears said Australia can not sustain a prolonged closure of the border.

“We have kind of won the war, or we are winning the war against COVID, but you have to then prepare for the next stage,” he said.

“Our strategy of keeping all the borders closed, hunkering down, it works for the short term, but can’t work for the long term.”

He said Australia needs a roadmap to reopen internationally and in the meantime should consider creating travel bubbles with COVID-free countries.

“The scientists say getting lots and lots of people vaccinated as swiftly and effectively as possible is the best way to be able to open the border.

“While we are waiting for that you can do travel bubbles and industry specific travel bubbles which are safe.”

Press PLAY to hear more

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)