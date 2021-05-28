Experts call for Australia to drop its phased approach to vaccine rollout

Medical experts are calling for the federal government to drop its phased approach to the vaccine rollout.

Residents in about 200 Australian aged care facilities are yet to receive their first COVID-19 jab.

The federal Health Minister has promised every facility in Victoria will have a vaccine delivery by today.

Deakin University chair of epidemiology Catherine Bennett said it’s a good start, but now more people should be offered the jab.

“You only need another scare like this where you can see the virus spreading under the radar,” she said

“It does remind us that anything we can do to shut the virus down the better.”

