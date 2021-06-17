6PR
Expert suggested Pfizer for over 50s ‘months ago’

7 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Expert suggested Pfizer for over 50s ‘months ago’

An infectious diseases physician says the Federal Government should have allowed over 50s to access the Pfizer vaccine months ago

Dr Michelle Ananda-Rajah wrote an article in the Australian on the 28th of May, urging the Government to reconsider the age breakdown for each vaccine.

“I felt the ATARGI should have reviewed that age cut off immediately and some weeks later they have,” she said. “I also suggested that Pfizer stocks should be diverted to the over 50s because they’re the ones that are at the highest risk of mortality.”

Dr Ananda-Rajah noted that blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccine were clustering in people between the age of 50 and 59 in data from the United Kingdom.

“I think real questions should be asked as to what the viability of this vaccine is,” Dr Ananda-Rajah told Oliver Peterson.

Hear the full interview with Dr Ananda-Rajah below. 

Oliver Peterson
News
