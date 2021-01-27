EXCLUSIVE VIDEO | Teens bashed in violent gang attack at City Beach

FIRST ON 6PR

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after a violent attack at City Beach last night.

Local father, Tony, told 6PR Mornings about 200 teenagers were celebrating at the foreshore when they were approached by a gang of youths.

“10 or so kids from another area have come down and bashed about 20 kids, sending one to hospital, stealing mobile phones, and bashing a girl,” he said.

Tony told Liam Bartlett his son was threatened with a glass bottle.

“The kid came up to him with an empty bottle of wine and raised it, swung it over his head and said if you don’t give me your phone and your f****** passcode to unlock it, I am going to crack you with this.”

Videos posted online show another child being violently kicked in the head and stomped-on by multiple attackers.

Police have confirmed they are investigating several incidents in the City Beach and Floreat area overnight.

“There were multiple reports of robberies and at least one teenage boy was taken to the Perth Children’s Hospital for treatment of facial injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

The teenage boy who was taken to hospital has since been discharged.

Anyone with phone or dash-cam vision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

(WARNING: Video contains explicit language and violence)

16-year-old Pia was at the party and told 6PR’s Steve Mills she was terrified.

“I don’t think anyone knew who they were, and all of a sudden they just started hitting people who weren’t even doing anything,” she said.

“It was very scary.”

