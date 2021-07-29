EXCLUSIVE: Supreme Court Justice saved on hockey field by valuable equipment

A Supreme Court justice’s life was saved by an automatic external defibrillator on the weekend after collapsing while playing hockey.

The news broke on 6PR Breakfast in the rumour file that Justice John Vaughan was playing with a team full of old school mates when the medical emergency occurred. Luckily one of the team members was Fiona Stanley Hospital head of ICU doctor David Morgan, who sprung into action.

Member of the Unfit All Stars and childhood friend Ian Olsen was also there on Saturday. He wants to highlight the importance of having a working defibrillator at sporting clubs.

“John seemed to suffer some sort of cardiac arrest,” said Mr Olsen.

“Fortunately our team has the odd doctor and guys that are well versed in CPR.

“Fortunately for John, and our club generally, our club made an investment in a defib on the side lines.

“We’re pleased John is still with us.

Mr Olsen said all clubs should get a defibrillator as it “costs less that a flat screen TV.”

“In this case it saved a life.”

Download the St John’s First Responder app to locate defibrillators in an emergency.

Press PLAY to hear more about this incredible story:

(Photo: iStock by Getty)