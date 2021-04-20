6PR
EXCLUSIVE: Pony ride operator ‘attacked’ by extremists at Fremantle festival

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for EXCLUSIVE: Pony ride operator ‘attacked’ by extremists at Fremantle festival

Much loved ponies dressed as unicorns or fairies bringing joy to children – what’s so cruel about that? Well the vegan activists have set their sights on a new target – children’s entertainment provider Ponies for Any Occasion.

While appearing at the school holiday festival “Funmantle” on Saturday, handlers for the pony ride company were “attacked” by two well-known vegan extremists claiming the rides were “slavery” and “abuse”. The confrontation occurred in front of children.

The encounter was filmed and posts were made on social media, which has now caused a barrage of abusive phone calls, emails, texts and Facebook comments to the owner Meg.

Meg was too distraught to speak on air today, however one of the pony handlers Charvelle told Oliver Peterson the claims made about the business are false.

“We are one of the best [operators] in WA,” she said.

“I can’t understand how people can just jump on and make such false accusations.

“It’s literally like an army attacking Meg’s business.”

Meg has reported the incident to police.

Click PLAY to listen:

(Photo: Supplied)

