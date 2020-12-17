6PR
EXCLUSIVE: Another big win for Moora College

46 mins ago
Jane Marwick
Moora College
Moora Residential College was nearly shut-down three years ago by the McGowan Government but no one puts up a fight like people in the regions. The “Save Moora College” group successfully lobbied the Federal Government to fund the facility which houses boarders who attend Central Midlands Senior High School.

The State Government then agreed to fund the recurrent costs of the much-needed facility.

Jane Marwick was a passionate supporter of the campaign and P&C President Tracey Errington joined her to break some more good news regarding the refurbishment of the college.

“It’s almost like a five-star hotel,” said Ms Errington.

“And our numbers are growing.”

Parent Debbie Richards also spoke about the success her son has experienced since graduating from the college this year.

Jane Marwick
NewsWA
