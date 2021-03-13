Everything you need to know as polls open for the state election

The WA election is upon us, with voters deciding who will govern for the next four years.

WA will head to the polls today despite over 750,000 people already submitting early or postal votes in the lead up to the election.

The Labor party bouyed by Mark McGowan’s popularity are the hot favourite to remain in power.

But one of the key seats to watch is Dawesville, where Opposition Leader Zak Kirkup’s position is being held onto by a thread.

If he loses his seat he will be the first Opposition Leader in 88-years to do so.

In a campaign trail populated with bushfires, lockdowns and concessions the last few weeks have looked very different to what’s expected from a typical state election.

Polls opened at 8am this morning at more than 700 locations across the state, and they will close at 6pm tonight.

Where can I vote?

The Western Australian Electoral Commission have a full list of polling centres on their website.

To find your nearest democracy sausage you can find an interactive map here.

If you have a postal vote you can still mail it on Saturday and it will be counted.

When will we know who wins?

Counting for the lower house starts at 6pm, tune into 6PR for live coverage with Gareth Parker and Oliver Peterson.

Counting for the upper house may not get under way until late on Saturday night, which means results are not likely to be known until next week.