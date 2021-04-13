Everything you need to know about the Cyclone Seroja clean-up

POWER

Business owners and residents north of Geraldton could be waiting weeks until they get power restored, after ex-tropical Cyclone Seroja ripped through the Mid West on Sunday night.

Executive Asset Manager at Western Power, Zane Christmas, said fixing the transmission line into Geraldton is the main priority, but the rest of the infrastructure will take some time to get back on line.

“There is significant damage to the transmission network, initial counts that were given to me yesterday afternoon was about 70 poles down,” he said.

“Our priority is to get Geraldton sub-station back on, and we need some transmission to do that.

“We are getting additional people in to help but it will take some time.”

If you see a downed powerline or damaged electrical asset contact 13 13 51.

ROADS

There are several major roads still closed.

Dean Roberts from Main Roads said they are hoping to have Great Northern Highway from Wubin and Mount Magnet re-opend today.

“We do have crews just north of Wubin, we have got heavy trees over the road.”

Crews are also working to clear North West Coastal Highway in Northampton, Geraldton Mount Magnet Road, and Midlands Road.

“Hopefully all of those five roads that are still closed we can open later today.”

Up to date road closures can be found on the Main Roads network map.

COMMUNICATION

Telstra has made good progress in restoring internet and phone services to people affected by the cyclone in the last 24 hours.

While Western Power says it could take weeks for some residents and home owners to have their power restored.

Telstra Regional Manager Boyd Brown said they’ve helped restore nearly 25,000 NBN services after fixing the Eneabba transmission line.

“Hopefully make some really good head-way today now that access is possible,” he said.

“We’d urge everyone to be patient in the process.

“We have got a disaster relief package, things like payphones we have set them up so people can call for free.”

If you are in a disaster impacted area you can contact the Telstra disaster assistance team on 1800 888 888.

Click play to hear more.