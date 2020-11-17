6PR
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Everything you need to know about strata insurance with Rod Fitzgerald

17/11/2020
Simon Beaumont
InsuranceRod 'Fitzy' FitzgeraldSRG Group
Article image for Everything you need to know about strata insurance with Rod Fitzgerald

The SRG group’s (arguably) main man, Fitzy, is back in studio to talk about the complexities and nuances of strata insurance, and also to announce the fortnightly winner of the $200 Ficus restaurant

Simon Beaumont
Money
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882