6PR
Everyone’s Got a Story | Western Australian cricket great Graeme Wood

3 hours ago
Steve Mills
Everyone's Got a Story
Article image for Everyone’s Got a Story | Western Australian cricket great Graeme Wood

Western Australian cricket great Graeme Wood joined Millsy on Tuesday for Everyone’s Got a Story. 

He spoke about his early memories growing up in East Fremantle and how it led to him making his Test debut for Australia at the age of 21.

Wood revealed he grew up next door to Brownlow Medal winner and 6PR Football analyst Brad Hardie.

“We had some heated tussles out the back,” Wood said.

He also spoke about what he’s been getting up to since he retired from the top level of cricket three decades ago!

He still sees a lot of Dennis Lillee, Kim Hughes and Rodney Hogg.

Click PLAY below to hear Graeme’s story

News
