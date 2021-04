WA commentating legend Con Migro has been the voice and heart of speedway in WA for more than 50 years.

Tomorrow he will wave the checkered flag one last time and hang up the announcers microphone.

He joined Millsy in the studio on Friday to talk about his extensive career in the sport on Everyone’s Got a Story.

“My final words on the PA I don’t know, but I’ve got to start thinking about what I am going to say.”

