6PR
(08) 9221 1882

Everyone’s Got a Story | WA Chief Justice Peter Quinlan

3 hours ago
Steve Mills
Everyone's Got a Story
The Honorable Peter Quinlan joined 6PR’s Millsy in the studio today to share the ins and outs of the court system and how he became Chief Justice of Western Australia.

He was appointed to his role in 2018 and said becoming the Chief Justice of Western Australia is the peak of his career.

“This is the last job I am going to have.”

He said the role can be mentally taxing, and that the key to unwinding at the end of the day is “going home to your family”.

West Australians can get a behind-the-scenes look of the Supreme Court on April 18 at the Supreme Court Open Day as part of the Heritage Perth Weekend.

Click play to hear his story. 

(08) 9221 1882