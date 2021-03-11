6PR
Everyone’s Got a Story | Steve Mummery sheds light on his illustrious career

8 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Everyone’s Got a Story | Steve Mummery sheds light on his illustrious career

Celebrant and former Telethon CEO, Steve Mummery, joined Millsy at Midday to discuss his notable career pathway and what he learnt on the way.

From working in the radio industry, to becoming CEO of Telethon, to now working as a marriage celebrant and everything in between.

“The only way you got better jobs back then was to move through the regional radio stations to bigger markets,” Mr Mummery told Millsy.

“It was a great way to learn the craft.”

Mr Mummery said the trick to being successful was to surround yourself with good people at work.

“They are only going to make you look better,” he said.

For nine years Mummery was at the helm of WA’s biggest and most successful annual fundraiser.

A record amount of 36.4 million dollars was raised in the Telethon’s 50th year.

Mr Mummery who is now a celebrant, told Millsy at Midday he always wanted to be one.

“It was always in the back of my head,” he said.

“But what happened was my nephew got engaged and he asked if I would like to marry him and his fiance.

“So I thought I am going to do the course one day so why not do it now.”

Steve Mills
