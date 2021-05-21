6PR
Everyone’s Got a Story | Professor Arlene Chan

6 hours ago
Steve Mills
Everyone's Got a Story
Article image for Everyone’s Got a Story | Professor Arlene Chan

Perth Breast Cancer Research Centre founder Professor Arlene Chan joined Millsy on Friday for Everyone’s Got a Story.

She was the driving force behind the new centre which opened at Hollywood Hospital last year.

“I really felt that we needed to have an infrastructure where we can deliver world class care, at the same time offer woman world class research opportunities,” she said.

“And also have the ability to educate the woman and people in the community, but also the next generation of breast cancer doctors.”

Press PLAY to hear her inspiring story 

