Everyone’s Got a Story | Neil Randall

4 hours ago
Steve Mills
Everyone's Got a Story
WA football legend Neil Randall joined Millsy on Monday for Everyone’s Got a Story.

He played more than 200 games in the WAFL and has more than 40 years of experience as a player, volunteer, coach and administrator.

In 2018 Randal sold the popular Mt Hawthorn watering hole the Paddington Ale House after owning the establishment for more than 30 years.

He said “The Pado” was known for it’s live music scene.

“Those were the days when local bands were the flavor of he month.”

Press PLAY to hear his story 

