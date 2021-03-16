Everyone’s Got a Story | Meet one of WA’s oldest volunteer firefighters

Millsy was joined by one of WA’s oldest firefighters today for Everyone’s Got a Story.

90-year-old Herbert Smith has been a voluntary firefighter for 73-years in Bassendean.

“It’s been a lifetime,” he said.

He still helps out around the fire station with gardening, cleaning and paperwork.

“If they go out and come back, the hose has got to be scrubbed, the engines cleaned, tanks got to be filled.”

Click play to hear his story.