6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Everyone’s Got a Story | Ken ‘Noddy’ McAullay

12 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Everyone’s Got a Story | Ken ‘Noddy’ McAullay

Former WA footballer and cricketer Ken ‘Noddy’ McAullay joined Millsy on Monday for Everyone’s Got a Story.

The defender played 152 game for the East Perth Football Club and kicked one goal in his entire career.

“It was against the wind, I was kicking the ball out from full-back and it just kept going!”

Four years ago he was diagnosed with both bladder and prostate cancer, and had his prostate removed.

“I dodged a bullet” he said.

He is now sharing his story of survival to raise awareness about the disease, particularly men living with incontinence.

He is an ambassador for Bins4Blokes which advocates for the installation of incontinence bins in male public toilet facilities.

The WACA became the first stadium in Australia to have the bins installed this morning.

Press PLAY to hear his story of survival and more about the project

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882