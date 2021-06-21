Everyone’s Got a Story | Ken ‘Noddy’ McAullay

Former WA footballer and cricketer Ken ‘Noddy’ McAullay joined Millsy on Monday for Everyone’s Got a Story.

The defender played 152 game for the East Perth Football Club and kicked one goal in his entire career.

“It was against the wind, I was kicking the ball out from full-back and it just kept going!”

Four years ago he was diagnosed with both bladder and prostate cancer, and had his prostate removed.

“I dodged a bullet” he said.

He is now sharing his story of survival to raise awareness about the disease, particularly men living with incontinence.

He is an ambassador for Bins4Blokes which advocates for the installation of incontinence bins in male public toilet facilities.

The WACA became the first stadium in Australia to have the bins installed this morning.

