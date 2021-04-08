Everyone’s Got a Story | John ‘the brick carter’ Blythe

Dedicated 6PR caller John Blythe who is known on air as “John the brick carter” shared his life story with Millsy on Everyone’s Got a Story.

John was adopted at a young age and at only nine-years old he witnessed his dad die after a car crashed into the railings at the Forrestfield Speedway.

“I sort of blame myself, I wanted to see some more excitement,” he said.

“To this day I don’t know how mum got me out of the way, but she pushed me out the way and got out of the way herself, but it killed a couple of other people.

“It was pretty horrendous to see that as a nine-year-old, but maybe it has made me a stronger person today.”

