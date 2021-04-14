Everyone’s Got a Story | John Garland
REIWA President John Garland joined Millsy on Wednesday for Everyone’s Got a Story.
He spoke about his early memories leaving Hale School to work on his families farm in the country.
“One day I was in Hale School with a tie on, the next day I was in the middle of Junction sale yards.”
He went on to become one of WA’s most successful real estate agents of rural associated property and business sales, and a well renowned auctioneer.
The real estate mogul is also the president of the Perth Rotary Club.
“I have been a member of the Perth club now for 33 years, it has been a great, wonderful part of my life.”
Click play to hear his story.