Everyone’s Got a Story | Jamie Mercanti opens up about cancer battle

Perth rock legend Jamie “Slim Jim” Mercanti has opened up about his life and recent battle with cancer on Everyone’s Got a Story.

The Slim Jim and the Phatts frontman was diagnosed with tonsil cancer last year while he was performing in a stage show of The Pirates of Penzance.

“I had a huge maritime beard for the show … and I shaved the beard off and had a very sizable lump on the side of my neck.”

He underwent emergency surgery to remove the cancer and is now on the road to recovery.

“I never had any doubt that I would get through.”

He is now performing in the musical theatre production of Legally Blonde at Crown Theatre which opens this Friday.

“It has been one of the best productions I have ever been apart of,” he said.

Slim Jim and the Phatts are celebrating their 35th anniversary in September with two live performances in Perth.

Click play to her his full story.