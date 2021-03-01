Everyone’s Got a Story | Jaimen Hudson’s return to the water

A renowned Esperance drone photographer has starred in an inspiring documentary about his life, which tells the story of his quest to become the world’s first underwater cinematographer with quadriplegia.

Jaimen Hudson was just 17-years-old when he was in a motorbike accident that left him paralyzed from the armpits down.

“I did a jump and I went over the handlebars and landed on my head, and unfortunately broke my neck, and that left me a C56 quadriplegic,” he told 6PR’s Steve Mills.

“Everything you know from around you comes crashing down, you feel like you have the world at your feet when you’re 17, and I had all these aspirations which quickly changed.”

With a positive outlook on life, Jaimen didn’t let his disability hold him back.

In 2014 he developed a passion for drone photography and videography, and his picturesque videos of Esperance beaches and wildlife quickly went viral.

“It was just to reconnect with the ocean that I love so much, I missed it,” he said.

“Droning has given me a huge amount of access back to that, that I never thought possible after my accident.

“It’s taken me all over the world to do talks.”

His inspiring story has now been captured in the documentary Jaimen Hudson: From Sea to Sky.

It follows his quest to return to the water and become and underwater cinematographer, all while struggling against the constraints of his disability and reduced lung capacity.

“What I got to experience was just out of this world,” he said.

“I really do believe that the ocean knew that I was back after a long time, and it took care of me.”

“When I hit the water, the salt water hit my lips and it was just a beautiful experience and all these memories came flooding back to me.”

The movie will premiere at the WA Made Film Festival on March 14.

Click play to hear the full interview.

Click play to watch the trailer.

(Photo: Jaimen Hudson/ Facebook.)