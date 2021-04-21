6PR
Everyone’s Got a Story | Inspector Geoff DeSanges

4 hours ago
Everyone's Got a Story
Article image for Everyone’s Got a Story | Inspector Geoff DeSanges

Inspector Geoff DeSanges from WA Police joined Millsy on Thursday for Everyone’s Got a Story. 

He revealed he was born in India where his father worked in diplomatic security at the British Embassy.

“I spent the first two and a half years of my life there,” he said.

He moved back to England with his mother and eventually immigrated to Australia at the age of four as a Ten Pound Pom.

“I have the utmost respect for my mother who brought two children under five out from the UK on a boat.”

He grew up in Perth and in 1985 was accepted to the WA Police Force.

“There were 100 of us that graduated … and a large number of them are still on the job,” he said.

Inspector DeSanges has since worked in a range of different roles in the WA Police Force, but said the most rewarding moments were solving major homicide cases.

“Policing is such a unique occupation, it is a career within which there are so many other careers,” he said.

“You can fly a helicopter, you can deal with dogs, horses, motorbikes, there are so many dozens and dozens of things you can do within WA police.

“It is so interesting.”

Click play to hear his story. 

(Photo: WA Police/Facebook.) 

Steve Mills
News
