Everyone’s Got a Story | How Monika Kos became one of Perth’s most familiar faces

Monika Kos has been a familiar face to Perth viewers for more than three decades, with an extensive career in the media industry.

She joined 6PR’s Steve Mills in the studio today to share her story on Everyone’s Got a Story.

The Perth-born media legend began her career at 6PR where she held various roles, including producing Breakfast for Howard Sattler.

“He taught me to be tough, he told me to dig deeper and ask the harder questions,” she said.

“Howard was very forgiving as well, he taught me the chase, he taught me not to give up.”

In 1990 she began her career with the Seven network, where she eventually became the host of Today Tonight.

“We worked very hard, we were a very small unit, everyone was very passionate,” she said.

“We had some of the most experienced journalists in our state working on our program.”

In 2019 the show was axed and she moved to Network 10 to present the weekday news bulletin.

But in 2020 Channel 10 made sweeping cuts across the network and Kos was made redundant.

“All the production and presenting roles in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth were just being axed, we were told that morning and it was a great shock to everyone.”

Last year she joined the Nine News Perth team to host the new 5pm bulletin.

“It’s a local program and that is the stand-out feature with the 5pm bulletin, it’s heavily locally orientated.”

She shared her key to success as a female presenter on International Women’s Day.

“You can do it all, just don’t expect to be brilliant all the time, we try and be to much.”

