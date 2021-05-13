6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Everyone’s Got a Story | Dr Paola Magni

2 hours ago
Steve Mills
Everyone's Got a Story
Article image for Everyone’s Got a Story | Dr Paola Magni

Forensic biologist Dr Paola Magni joined Millsy on Thursday for Everyone’s Got a Story.

The Murdoch University senior lecturer is an internationally renowned expert who has helped solved multiple murder investigations.

“I was happy to work on these cases because I really wanted to do something for these victims,” she said.

She is now a finalist in The Western Australian of the Year Awards, in the “Professions Award” category.

Press PLAY to hear her inspiring life story

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882