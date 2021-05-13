Everyone’s Got a Story | Dr Paola Magni

Forensic biologist Dr Paola Magni joined Millsy on Thursday for Everyone’s Got a Story.

The Murdoch University senior lecturer is an internationally renowned expert who has helped solved multiple murder investigations.

“I was happy to work on these cases because I really wanted to do something for these victims,” she said.

She is now a finalist in The Western Australian of the Year Awards, in the “Professions Award” category.

