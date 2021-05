Legendary WA race caller Darren McCauley joined Millsy on Monday for Everyone’s Got a Story.

He spoke about his extensive career in racing and how he became a successful race caller.

“I really did have that ability to see something and retain it, whether it was a sporting result, whether it was a race horse,” he said.

“It was a passion as a kid growing up, we lived and we absolutely died to go to the races.”

