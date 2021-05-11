6PR
Everyone’s Got a Story | Broadcasting legend Sandra Harris

2 hours ago
Steve Mills
Everyone's Got a Story
Former ABC journalist Sandra Harris joined Millsy on Tuesday for Everyone’s Got a Story.

She spoke about her lengthy career in the broadcasting industry where she interviewed stars including Mohammad Ali, Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger.

The broadcasting legend also climbed into bed with John Lennon and Yoko Ono for an interview.

“I said I’m not going to sit on the chair, I’m going to get in to bed with them,” she told Millsy.

“It was a terrific interview.”

Steve Mills
