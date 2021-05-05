Everyone’s Got a Story | Breast cancer survivor Danielle Meyers

Breast cancer survivor Danielle Meyers shared her story with Millsy on Wednesday for Everyone’s Got a Story.

She spoke about the devastating moment she discovered a lump on her breast.

“I don’t think I will ever forget that day,” she said.

“I was having a shower one day and did notice a very small pea-size lump in my chest.”

She was eventually diagnosed with breast cancer and when she broke the news to her daughter the unthinkable happened.

“I sat her down to tell her that I had been diagnosed and was going to have to go into surgery,” she said.

“She was curled up in the fetal position with her head in my lap and she looked up at me and said ‘so do you think I should get these lumps checked mum?’

“Thankfully hers were only fibroids, but it just really pointed out that age is no barrier for this disease.”

She is sharing her story to help raise awareness and to raise funds for breast cancer research.

“You really need to be checking every few weeks,” she said.

“We need to be talking about this a lot more because it is not just the person who is going through it, it is the whole support team.”

Ms Meyers is an ambassador for the Mother’s Day Classic which kicks off this weekend.

Press PLAY to hear her inspiring story and how you can help raise funds