Everyone’s Got a Story | Australian media legend Bob Cronin

Former editor-in-chief of Seven West Media Bob Cronin joined Millsy on Tuesday for Everyone’s Got a Story.

He spoke about his early years in the media industry.

“I started as a cadet on The Courier Mail about two weeks after I finished school,” he said.

“In those days we didn’t go to university to get journalism degrees, we started work.

“We used to work from 10am till 6pm, and twice a week they let us off at 5pm and we’d go to the university for three hours part-time.”

The Walkley Award winner said newspapers operated a lot differently during his 56-year career.

“They were absolutely honest, you could not bribe or influence a newspaper,” he said.

“You have now got newspaper proprietors who basically use the newspaper to further their commercial interest.

“The media generally is a shadow of its former self.”

(Photo: The Australian Media Hall of Fame website.)