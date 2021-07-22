6PR
Everyone’s Got a Story | AFL umpire Dean Margetts

4 hours ago
Steve Mills
Everyone's Got a Story
Renowned AFL umpire Dean Margetts joined Millsy on Thursday for Everyone’s Got a Story.

The 47-year-old has umpired more than 370 AFL games, and shared his memory from his very first game.

“I will never forget the game, it was Round 5 – 2002, it was West Coast versus Brisbane,” he said

“Normally the new umpire gets the first bounce, so I was panicked all week, I practiced 100,000 bounces in the backyard and in training.

“I’ll never forget it was almost the best I have ever done, I haven’t done one as good as that since.

“I think there was four Brownlow Medalists and one runner up Brownlow in that centre circle, so that’s a pretty special moment for me.”

Press PLAY to hear his full story 

