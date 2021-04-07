6PR
Everyone’s Got a Story | Adultshop.com boss Malcolm Day reveals how he made his fortune

5 hours ago
Steve Mills
Australian businessman Malcolm Day shared his life story with 6PR’s Millsy at Midday on Everyone’s Got a Story.

The Adultshop.com founder revealed how he came into his fortune.

“Whilst I was working down in Bunbury in 1995 I started up a premium rate phone service service for dating …I was one of the first in Australia,” he said.

“That was making over $1.5 million a month.

“In life you need a bit of luck, and that was pure luck and good timing.”

In 1999 he went on to found the multi-million dollar company Adultshop.com.

Click play to hear his full story. 

Steve Mills
News
