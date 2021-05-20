Everyone’s Got a Story | Actor Michael Loney

Perth Actor Michael Loney joined Millsy on Thursday for Everyone’s Got a Story.

He spoke about his early career in Britain where he starred in a number of TV shows including, Coronation Street, The Return of Sherlock Homes and Howard’s Way.

His work in Australia includes starring in the 1990s hit TV show Ship to Shore.

“I played Harry Crump who was the father of the lead actor Calvin,” he said.

“We filmed it all at Point Peron down in Rockingham.

“I have had a fantastic career.”

