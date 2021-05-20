6PR
Everyone’s Got a Story | Actor Michael Loney

2 hours ago
Steve Mills
Everyone's Got a Story
Article image for Everyone’s Got a Story | Actor Michael Loney

Perth Actor Michael Loney joined Millsy on Thursday for Everyone’s Got a Story.

He spoke about his early career in Britain where he starred in a number of TV shows including, Coronation Street, The Return of Sherlock Homes and Howard’s Way.

His work in Australia includes starring in the 1990s hit TV show Ship to Shore.

“I played Harry Crump who was the father of the lead actor Calvin,” he said.

“We filmed it all at Point Peron down in Rockingham.

“I have had a fantastic career.”

Press PLAY to hear his story

News
