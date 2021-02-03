Evacuated homes robbed amid evolving bushfire crisis

The number of homes lost in the bushfire crisis north east of Perth is expected to rise, with more than 70 properties lost since Monday.

The blaze remained static over night which enabled fire fighters to save more homes in the south western corner of the red zone.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm says the next phase of the battle has started, with south easterly winds to fan the flames towards more homes in Shady Hills estate.

“That north west corner of the fire is extremely difficult to control in incredibly steep terrain, we are unable to get earth moving equipment in their,” he said.

Residents in Shady Hills Estate and Bullsbrook are being urged to leave now.

71 homes have been destroyed so far and Premier Mark McGowan said “that number is expected to rise”.