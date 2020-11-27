6PR
Esperance locals are calling for more to be done to stop sharks

9 hours ago
Simon Beaumont
EsperanceSharks
Damien Pansini came on the Afternoons Show to describe the close call three Esperance surfers had yesterday with a big 4 metre shark… and what he would like to see the authorities do to combat the shark interest around the region

Simon Beaumont
LocalWA
