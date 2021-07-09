Epidemiologist explains why older Australians shouldn’t wait for Pfizer jab

The Prime Minister is confident all Australian adults could be vaccinated by the end of the year, after a major boost to the country’s vaccine supply.

A new deal has been reached with Pfizer to ramp up shipments two months earlier than expected, that will see a million doses a week arrive by August.

But the Deakin University chair of epidemiology says older age groups who’ve already had one AstraZeneca jab should get fully vaccinated and not wait.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gary Adshead Professor Catherine Bennet said the extremely rare risk of blood clots reduces during the second dose.

“For people that have had their AstraZeneca jab, the first jab … the risk goes way down … it gets even more rare on your second jab,” she said.

“At the end of the day this is about trying to protect people from serious illness and death from COVID.

“The advice is have your second dose of AstraZeneca, it is incredibly unlikely now that you would have a reaction.

“The risk of the illness itself, particularly serious illness, drops dramatically when you have that second dose.’

