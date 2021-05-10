Epidemiologist criticises Prime Minister’s plan for international border

The Prime Minister has changed direction on opening Australia’s borders to the world as soon as possible, instead adopting a more cautious approach.

Last year Scott Morrison said “we can’t keep Australia under the doona” when it comes to getting back to international travel and trade.

But in a change of tune over the weekend he said the risk of outbreaks and lockdowns can only be minimised if international borders remain closed.

Chair of Epidemiology at Deakin University, Catherine Bennet, told Liam Bartlett speeding up the vaccine rollout would solve both problems.

“Even these internal lockdowns will be reduced once we start to get our vaccine coverage up,” she said.

“The idea that there could be no additional travel, no broadening of the classes of people that are able to travel in and out of Australia, or of these corridors or bubbles, then I do think it disincentives it.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)