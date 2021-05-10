6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Epidemiologist criticises Prime Minister’s..

Epidemiologist criticises Prime Minister’s plan for international border

7 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Epidemiologist criticises Prime Minister’s plan for international border

The Prime Minister has changed direction on opening Australia’s borders to the world as soon as possible, instead adopting a more cautious approach.

Last year Scott Morrison said “we can’t keep Australia under the doona” when it comes to getting back to international travel and trade.

But in a change of tune over the weekend he said the risk of outbreaks and lockdowns can only be minimised if international borders remain closed.

Chair of Epidemiology at Deakin University, Catherine Bennet, told Liam Bartlett speeding up the vaccine rollout would solve both problems.

“Even these internal lockdowns will be reduced once we start to get our vaccine coverage up,” she said.

“The idea that there could be no additional travel, no broadening of the classes of people that are able to travel in and out of Australia, or of these corridors or bubbles, then I do think it disincentives it.”

Press PLAY to hear her criticism of Australia’s border plan

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882