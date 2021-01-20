Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US President

Joe Biden has called for an end to the political divisions between Americans, during his first speech as US President.

President Biden has been sworn in at a ceremony in Washington DC and has just entered the Oval Office for the first time.

In his first address the President asked those who didn’t vote for him to give him a chance, as the nation enters a new era.

“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal,” President Biden said.

“Take a measure of me and my heart, and if you still disagree, so be it, that’s democracy, that’s America.

“We will press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities, much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to built and much to gain.”

Kamala Harris has been sworn in as the country’s first female Vice President.

The former US senator from California is also the first black person, and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the role.

Pop star Lady Gaga performed the anthem, and Jennifer Lopez also took to the stage.

Presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush attended the inauguration.

But outgoing US President, Donald Trump, was not present.

His vice-president, Mike Pence, attended, while Trump travelled to Florida.

But Trump did follow one Presidential tradition, leaving his successor a note in the White House.

#LIVE: President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the White House. #9News https://t.co/L24yHnpMd2 — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 20, 2021

Just hours after being sworn in, Joe Biden has highlighted the priorities of his term in office.

Sitting at his desk in the oval office wearing a black face mask, he has signed his first executive orders.

The first mandates face coverings and social distancing in federal jurisdictions.

He plans to sign 17 executive orders, memorandums and proclamations today.

Click play to hear the US Report with Bob Tarlau on 6PR Breakfast.

(Photo: Alex Wong / Getty)