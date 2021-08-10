Employers can now quiz workers on COVID-19 vaccine status

Business advocates have raised concerns about new Federal rules, which give employers the green light to ask their workers if they’ve had the COVID-19 jab.

The Council of Small Business Organisations Australia fears it could have a negative impact on smaller operations.

COSBA CEO Alexi Boyd told Perth LIVE many business owners fear their employees will quit, if they feel they’re being coerced.

“What we’re hearing from our members is that there’s a real concern that if you have that conversation, people will just turn around and say ‘well, we’ll just go elsewhere’ – it is a buyer’s market at the moment for staffing,” she told Oliver Peterson.

“Small businesses are fearful that they’ll lose their members of staff to other organisations down the road. It creates a bit of a noncompetitive minefield, to be honest.”

While, she says there are also unanswered questions about business’ liability, if workers become sick.

“We at COSBA strongly encourage businesses to have this conversation with their staff, but there’s still a lot of fear and confusion around whether or not there’s any accessorial liability around those conversations,” she said.

“What happens to my staff member, for example, if they become sick – as a result of me indicating they should get that vaccine?

“And given that employers can’t enforce vaccinations to make their workers safe, it follows that employers can’t be responsible for the liability from COVID-19 if it arises in the workplace.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview on Perth LIVE