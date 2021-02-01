EMERGENCY WARNING | Homes destroyed as bushfire continues to rage in Perth’s east

About 250 firefighters are battling an out-of-control bushfire in Perth’s east which has ripped through 6,667 hectares of land.

There are fears that several properties have been destroyed, but with the unpredictable fire still raging, firefighters haven’t been able to assess the full extend of the damage.

DFES spokesperson, Todd Pender, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker they are concerned a wind change today will force the fire further south and break containment lines.

“We are going to have some winds from the north-east, that will blow the fire in a south western direction.”

An Emergency Warning is in place for parts of the Vines, Bailup, Ellenbrook, Gidgegannup, Millendon, Walyunga National Park, Upper Swan, Aveley, Avon Valley National Park, Wundowie, Red Hill, Belhus, Baskerville, Herne Hill, Bullsbrook, Wooroloo and Brigadoon.

There is a threat to lives and homes and residents are being urged to act immediately to survive.

For people in the main incident area, it is now too late to leave. Leaving would be deadly.

Everyone else in the Emergency Warning area, especially those in Brigadoon, Aveley, Ellenbrook and The Vines need to leave now if you are not prepared.

Aerial support will be brought in at first light to assist crews on the ground.

As the situation is changing constantly, people are advised to visit the Emergency WA website or call 13 DFES (13 33 37) for the latest information.

