6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • EMERGENCY WARNING | Fire threatens lives..

EMERGENCY WARNING | Fire threatens lives and homes in Wooroloo

4 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for EMERGENCY WARNING | Fire threatens lives and homes in Wooroloo

LAST UPDATE: 1.20PM

An out-of-control bushfire is threatening lives and homes in Wooroloo, and residents are being urged to act immediately to survive.

A bushfire emergency warning is in place for people bounded by Burma Road and Bailup Road to the north, Toodyay Road and Mayo Road to the west, Needham Road and Linley Valley Road to the south and Werribee Road and McNamara Road to the east.

For people East of Bailup Road, it’s too late to leave and leaving now would be deadly.

Residents are being urged to shelter in their home in a room away from the fire front to make sure they can easily escape.

DFES says “you must shelter before the fire arrives, as the extreme heat will kill you well before the flames reach you”.

“Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

“Choose a room with two exits and water such as a kitchen or laundry.”

Firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the unpredictable bushfire, which is moving fast in a north westerly direction.

Aerial support has been sent-in to assist ground crews

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

The latest bushfire information can be found on the Emergency WA website. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882