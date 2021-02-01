EMERGENCY WARNING | Fire threatens lives and homes in Wooroloo

LAST UPDATE: 1.20PM

An out-of-control bushfire is threatening lives and homes in Wooroloo, and residents are being urged to act immediately to survive.

A bushfire emergency warning is in place for people bounded by Burma Road and Bailup Road to the north, Toodyay Road and Mayo Road to the west, Needham Road and Linley Valley Road to the south and Werribee Road and McNamara Road to the east.

For people East of Bailup Road, it’s too late to leave and leaving now would be deadly.

Residents are being urged to shelter in their home in a room away from the fire front to make sure they can easily escape.

DFES says “you must shelter before the fire arrives, as the extreme heat will kill you well before the flames reach you”.

“Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

“Choose a room with two exits and water such as a kitchen or laundry.”

Firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the unpredictable bushfire, which is moving fast in a north westerly direction.

Aerial support has been sent-in to assist ground crews

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

The latest bushfire information can be found on the Emergency WA website.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)