EMERGENCY WARNING | Fire threatens lives and homes in High Wycombe

EMERGENCY WARNING : UPDATE AS OF 12:32 PM

A bushfire is threatening lives and homes in parts of High Wycombe this afternoon.

The fire started at about 11.35am, and firefighters are actively working to contain the blaze.

An emergency warning is in place for people in the vicinity of Larwood Crescent, Adelaide Street, Roe Highway, Buttercup Crescent, Lambertia Crescent, Norwich Way, Torquay Lane, and Olmy Court in High Wycombe.

People in the area are in danger and need to act immediately to survive.

DFES says “if the way is clear, leave now for a safer place”.

“If you cannot leave, you need to get ready to shelter in your home.

“If you are not at home, it’s too dangerous to return.”

People who are self isolating due to COVID-19 should leave and find alternative accommodation with family or friends who live away from the area, and contact police immediately.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area due to smoke.

The latest bushfire information can be found on the Emergency WA website.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)