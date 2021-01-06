EMERGENCY WARNING: Fires continue to rage in Shires of Gingin and Dandaragan

Firefighters are continuing to battle an out-of-control blaze in the Shires of Gin Gin and Dandaragan for a sixth consecutive day.

Very hot and dry weather conditions are forecast for the next three days which will test containment lines and potentially put coastal communities at risk.

Strong winds have the potential to rapidly escalate fire behaviour.

9,500 hectares have already been destroyed, and 200 firefighters are working to strengthen containment lines.

A community meeting is being held at the Guilderton Country Club at 11am today.

EMERGECY WARNING: UPDATE AS OF 7.30AM

A Bushfire Emergency Warning is in place for Ocean Farms Estate, Seaview Park and surrounding areas in parts of Regans Ford, Nilgen, Mimegarra, Karakin and Orange Springs.

There is a threat to lives and homes.

Residents of Ocean Farms Estate and Seaview Park need to enact their bushfire survival plans.

DFES say if you plan to leave, do so now via Indian Ocean Drive in a southerly direction.

An evacuation centre has been set up at Guilderton Country Club on Wedge Street.

If you are self-isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19 you should leave and find alternative accommodation with family or friends who live away from the area.

If that is not possible proceed to the evacuation centre and identify yourself to staff immediately.

Continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

Meanwhile a bushfire Watch And Act is in place for people in or near the Wedge Island community.

If you are north of the Nilgen Nature Reserve, leave in a northerly direction. If you are south of the Reserve, head south.

A number of road closures remain in place.

The latest bushfire information can be found on the Emergency WA website or call 13 DFES (13 33 37).

(Photo: DFES)