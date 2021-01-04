Bushfires wreak havoc in southern suburbs

UPDATE: BUSHFIRE WATCH AND ACT WARNING

An out-of-control bushfire has burnt through more than 230 hectares of land in Perth’s southern suburbs overnight.

A watch and act warning is in place for parts of Parmelia, The Spectacles, Orelia, Median, Naval Base, Postans and Kwinana Beach in the City of Kwinana.

There is a possible threat to lives and homes for people bounded by Anketell Road to the north, McLaughlan Road to the east, Summerton and Sulphur Roads to the south, and Patterson and Mason Roads to the coast.

The fire was downgraded from an emergency level to a watch and act at 11.03am.

People are being urged to leave now if the way is clear.

If you plan to stay and actively defend you need to have access to an independent water supply, because mains water pressure may be affected.

People in the area should remain inside, with doors and windows closed and air conditioners should be switched off.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area, and if you are not at home, it’s too dangerous to return.

If you are self-isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19 you should leave and find alternative accommodation with family or friends who live away from the area.

If you are unable to return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.

Ensure you maintain appropriate physical distancing and follow COVID-19 precautions.

There are road closures in place for Rockingham Road (southbound) from Mason Road to Anketell Road, Thomas Road from Rockingham Road to Orelia Ave, and Abercrombie Road between Anketell Road and Thomas Road.

The bushfire is currently contained but not controlled, and 100 firefighters are working to control the blaze.

The fire started at 12.38pm yesterday and the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Powerlines were brought down by the blaze and a number of houses in the area were without power this morning.

Firefighters were kept busy all night with two other emergency warnings threatening homes in Gosnells and Rockingham.

The fire in Gosnells forced residents to evacuate to a local hall.

Around 150 Aged Care residents had to flee with reports the fire caused some damage to their facility.

That fire is at an advice level with residents and motorists advised to be alert.

Meanwhile Rockingham locals near Lake Richmond were told to leave around 1am this morning when a fire came dangerously close to homes.

That fire is now contained and at an advice level.

The latest bushfire information can be found on the Emergency WA website or call 13 DFES (13 33 37).

6PR News Reporter Simon Etheridge has been covering developments today.

(Photo: Nine News.)