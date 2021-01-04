EMERGENCY WARNING | Bushfire escapes containment lines in Shire of Gingin

EMERGENCY WARNING : UPDATE AS OF 6:45AM

An out-of-control bushfire has escaped containment lines in the Shire of Gingin and is now threatening lives and homes.

An emergency warning is in place for parts of Regans Ford, Red Gully, Cowalla, Moore River National Park, Nilgen, Mimegarra, Karakin, Yathroo, Orange Springs, Lancelin and Ledge Point, including Ocean Farms and Seaview Park.

The unpredictable bushfire is moving quickly in a westerly direction and residents are being urged to act immediately to survive.

Residents of Ocean Farms Estate must leave now for a safer place as there lives are in danger if they stay.

There is reduced visibility along Brand Highway with ash and dust blowing over the fire ground.

An evacuation centre has been set up at Guilderton Country Club on Wedge Street.

If you are self-isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19 you should leave and find alternative accommodation with family or friends who live away from the area.

If that is not possible proceed to the evacuation centre and identify yourself to staff immediately.

Continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

About 2,000 hectares of land has been burnt so far and 70 firefighters are working to contain the blaze on the ground.

Aerial support has been sent to assist ground crews.

The fire has been burning since Saturday morning but it’s understood the cause of the fire is accidental.

There is no access to Lancelin for those wishing to travel but people can leave Lancelin in a Southerly direction via Indian Ocean Drive.

Road closures are in place for Indian Ocean Drive from K.W Road to Wedge Island Road, K.W Road (East of Indian Ocean Drive), Nilgen Road (East of Indian Ocean Drive) and Minegarra Road from Meadows Road to Sappers Road

Meanwhile a fire burning in the City of Kwinana remains at a Watch and Act level.

There is a possible threat to people bounded by Anketell Road, McLaughlan Road, Thomas Road, Bingfield Road West, Butcher Street, Mason Road and the coast.

Motorists are advised to take care as there is a lot of smoke in the area.

The latest bushfire information can be found on the Emergency WA website or call 13 DFES (13 33 37).