Emergency services respond to gas leak in Perth’s western suburbs

8 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Emergency services respond to gas leak in Perth’s western suburbs

Emergency services are responding to a gas leak in Crawley.

Police and fire crews were called to a property on The Avenue near Broadway at about 5.30am.

6PR News reporter Julian Douglas is there and told Oliver Peterson the smell of gas is very strong.

“A tree has fallen over, and as it fell it’s roots have come up and brought up a gas main with it, and that’s why it is such a serious leak.”

 

Residents have been evacuated from a local apartment block as crews work to fix the leak.

At this stage there’s no risk to the public’s health or safety.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast 

Oliver Peterson
News
