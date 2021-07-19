Emergency services kept busy with multiple crashes across WA

Emergency services are working to free a man trapped in his car just outside of Northam.

The man’s vehicle ran into a tree just after 5am and the rescue helicopter has been flown in.

Meanwhile, emergency services were kept busy overnight, responding to several cashes across Perth.

A man remains in hospital after crashing into a guardrail on Roe Highway earlier this morning.

A few hours later a car rolled on Wanneroo Road in Yanchep.

Three people plus a baby were in the vehicle at the time.

A woman was taken to Joondalup Health Campus with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, some homes in East Victoria Park are missing their letterboxes after a car mowed them down.

And in Mount Lawley a van crashed into a traffic light, no one was injured.