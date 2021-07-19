Emergency services kept busy with multiple crashes across WA
Emergency services are working to free a man trapped in his car just outside of Northam.
The man’s vehicle ran into a tree just after 5am and the rescue helicopter has been flown in.
Meanwhile, emergency services were kept busy overnight, responding to several cashes across Perth.
A man remains in hospital after crashing into a guardrail on Roe Highway earlier this morning.
A few hours later a car rolled on Wanneroo Road in Yanchep.
Three people plus a baby were in the vehicle at the time.
A woman was taken to Joondalup Health Campus with minor injuries.
Meanwhile, some homes in East Victoria Park are missing their letterboxes after a car mowed them down.
And in Mount Lawley a van crashed into a traffic light, no one was injured.