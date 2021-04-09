Emergency meeting to be held in Geraldton as cyclone looms off WA coast

Geraldton is gearing up for some potentially wild weather over the weekend.

Residents and travellers along the central west coast are being urged to prepare for Cyclone Seroja.

The system is currently strengthening over the ocean north-west of Exmouth however it’s predicted to track south before crossing between Canarvon and Jurien Bay, as a category two system.

City of Geraldton Mayor Shane Van Styn told 6PR’s Gareth Parker preparations in the region have already begun.

“We are busy scrambling a meeting of all the shire presidents and myself, as well as the emergency officials from DFES, and relevant city staff who are in charge with preparing the city for what is likely going to be a bit of rough weather over the weekend.”

More than a thousand people on the Abrolhos Islands have already been told to vacate the area.

“We are getting them to return to the mainland, and safe anchorage has been a first priority because no matter what track is chosen the Abrolohos will get hit,” he said.

“For our low lying coastal areas we are expecting a significant tidal event and wave height.”

The latest emergency warnings and information can be found on the Emergency WA website.

(Photo: BOM Satellite Viewer.)